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Police arrest 45-year-old man for racist abuse towards Sunderland's Lutsharel Geertruida during Newcastle match
Police confirm suspect in custody
According to the Daily Mail, a significant development has emerged following the disturbing scenes at St James' Park last month. Authorities confirmed that a suspect from the Gateshead area was taken into custody on March 31. The 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence against Geertruida. Police have since released him on bail as further investigations continue. The match, one of the most intense derbies in English football, was overshadowed when the player alerted officials to a slur from the home stands.
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Referee triggers anti-discrimination protocol
Referee Anthony Taylor was forced to pause the contest for three minutes after the abuse was reported, strictly following established procedures. During the stoppage, Taylor consulted with Newcastle captain Kieran Trippier and the two managers near the dugouts while stadium security reviewed the situation. The Premier League have reinforced their position with a direct statement regarding the halt in play.
"This is in line with the Premier League's on-field anti-discrimination protocol. The incident at St James’ Park will now be fully investigated. We offer our full support to the player and both clubs. Racism has no place in our game, or anywhere in society. We will continue to work with stakeholders and authorities to ensure our stadiums are an inclusive and welcoming environment for all," the league said.
Sunderland and Newcastle unite against racism
Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris, who guided his side to a 2-1 victory on the day, expressed his concern following the final whistle. The manager emphasised the need for a strong support network around the defender. "I spoke to Lutsharel after the game and he seemed OK, but we need to support him," Le Bris stated. The player had originally informed his captain, Granit Xhaka, who then alerted the referee. Newcastle United have also been proactive, assisting authorities in identifying the individual.
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Zero tolerance remains the ultimate priority
The incident has drawn widespread condemnation, highlighting the necessity of robust protocols. By stopping the game and logging the incident immediately, match officials ensured the legal process could follow. Authorities are now focused on ensuring evidence gathered from CCTV and witness statements is sufficient for the next stages of the investigation. Geertruida has received messages of solidarity from across the league as the football community unite against the actions of the individual involved. Both Northumbria Police and the Premier League have reiterated they will not rest until stadiums are safe and inclusive for every player.