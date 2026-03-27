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Emanuele Tramacere

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Pjanic warns Italy: "It'll be a madhouse and Dzeko can win games on his own"

Italy
M. Pjanic
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Juventus
Roma

On Tuesday evening, Italy will face Bosnia in Bosnia in the play-off final for qualification for the upcoming 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada. The Azzurri beat Northern Ireland 2-0, whilst the Bosnians got the better of Wales on penalties after a match that went to extra time following a goal by the ever-reliable Edin Dzeko in the dying minutes of normal time.


Speaking to Sky Sport Unplugged, the former Roma and Juventus midfielder – and, above all, long-serving Bosnian international – Miralem Pjanic warned the Azzurri that the match at the Bilino Polje in Zenica will be anything but a walk in the park.


  • IT'S GOING TO BE CHAOS

    "It's going to be absolute chaos; the fans will be cheering their hearts out right up until the final whistle"

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  • A TEAM THAT GIVES ITS ALL ON THE PITCH

    "Bosnia has finally regained its self-confidence. It’s a team that works incredibly hard and gives its all on the pitch. The manager has done a fantastic job in terms of both psychology and tactics, and there’s a strong sense of team spirit."

  • DZEKO DECIDES MATCHES ON HIS OWN

    "We have several players who can make a difference, but Edin remains our undisputed key player. He’s the man who breaks the deadlock in the toughest moments; he knows how to hold onto the ball to bring the team forward and can score those scrappy goals that are worth three points. He decides matches single-handedly; his footballing intelligence remains undiminished despite his advancing age."

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World Cup Qualification UEFA
Bosnia and Herzegovina crest
Bosnia and Herzegovina
BIH
Italy crest
Italy
ITA