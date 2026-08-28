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Adhe Makayasa

'Maybe he is God?' - Crystal Palace boss Pierre Sage hails Man City genius Rayan Cherki

Manchester City
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P. Sage
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
Crystal Palace
Premier League

Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage has lauded Manchester City playmaker Rayan Cherki as a genuine genius ahead of Friday's showdown at Selhurst Park. The French tactician previously nurtured the creative midfielder during their time together at Lyon, witnessing his development before his £35.4m switch to the Etihad Stadium in 2025.

  • Etihad playmaker earns praise

    The France international carried his fine form into the new campaign by delivering two crucial assists off the bench as City came from behind to defeat Bournemouth 2-1 on the opening weekend. Cherki, who registered 10 goals and 15 assists during his debut season in Manchester, is now preparing to face his former mentor at Selhurst Park. The Palace boss is well aware of the magical threat posed by his former protégé.

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    Palace boss highlights quality

    Sage stressed that Cherki's immense potential was already obvious during their time working together across Lyon's academy and first team. Looking ahead to Friday's clash in South London, Sage said: "It was a process with him, because a lot of people thought that he would not have success in his career. I did not have this same thought. I explained to him: 'You have a big talent, and I think you can show it in special contexts'. And he did that in his last game against Bournemouth.

    "You have to give something for the team defensively and keep your talent in attack. I had nothing to say to him offensively because he understood the play better than me. To control him, the best thing is to prevent all the passes to him, because when he has the ball he is able to do things we don't imagine."

  • French manager lauds genius

    City executives have earmarked Cherki as a long-term successor to Kevin De Bruyne to spearhead the team's attacking creativity. When pressed on his former protégé labelling him a footballing genius, Sage responded with glowing praise: "I don't know the word for higher than a genius. I am not a genius; he is a genius. To speak about something and to teach something is a step. But to do these things is another step. He is at this level. Maybe God?"

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    Selhurst Park test looms

    Sage's Palace side are determined to bounce back from an opening-day 2-0 defeat against Everton as they host the English giants this Friday. Containing Cherki's flair and Enzo Maresca's aggressive tactical system presents a stern test for the Eagles' backline in front of their home supporters. Securing a positive result from this demanding encounter will be vital for building momentum ahead of the upcoming international break.

Premier League
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Crystal Palace
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