Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1083724675.jpgNTB
Alvino Hanafi

'The elephant in the room!' – Why Denmark captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg asked to be benched

P. Hoejbjerg
Denmark
UEFA Nations League A

Denmark captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg made an honest admission following his side's 3-2 defeat to Norway, stating that his central midfield partnership with Morten Hjulmand does not work. The midfielder urged head coach Brian Riemer to pick one player and drop the other for the team's benefit.

  • Hojbjerg admits midfield partnership with Hjulmand fails

    Denmark captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg addressed reporters at Ullevaal Stadion with a surprisingly frank assessment following their 3-2 UEFA Nations League defeat to Norway. The Marseille midfielder conceded that his central midfield partnership alongside Morten Hjulmand simply does not function effectively for the national team.

    Despite Hojbjerg attempting to adopt a more advanced box-to-box role in Oslo, Denmark struggled to maintain central control.

    The 29-year-old acknowledged that structural tactical changes are urgently required.

    • Advertisement
  • imago-sport-1083737397.jpgGonzales Photo

    Captain urges Brian Riemer to bench one midfielder

    Nearing 100 senior caps for his country, Hojbjerg called on head coach Brian Riemer to make tough tactical decisions. He stated that the manager must select either him or Hjulmand as the primary anchor, insisting he would accept a substitute role if it serves the squad's best interests.

    Hojbjerg admitted that playing two profile-identical midfielders creates an awkward dynamic on the pitch.

    "The elephant in the room is that you have two of the same types in midfield, right?" Hojbjerg stated. "Maybe the coach should choose one and leave the other out, and then we ultimately have to think about the best interests of the team and not our own."

  • Skipper slams defensive lapse on Haaland winning goal

    Beyond midfield issues, Hojbjerg criticized Denmark's defensive coordination during Norway's set-piece routines. He expressed frustration over the match-winning goal, where Erling Haaland was left unmarked inside the penalty area to convert a flat short-corner cross.

    The captain stressed that allowing the world's elite forward total freedom from a dead-ball situation is unacceptable at international level.

    "You can't let the world's best striker stand free on a flat ball on a corner kick," Hojbjerg added. "It's just not good enough."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • imago-sport-1046920215.jpgBildbyran

    Denmark prepare to host Wales at Parken

    Denmark look to rectify their tactical issues ahead of Sunday's Group A4 fixture against Wales at Parken in Copenhagen. Riemer must decide whether to alter his central midfield structure or drop one of his primary leaders to restore equilibrium.

    The Danish squad complete their travel back to Copenhagen to begin match preparations.

    Denmark target a decisive victory on home soil to kickstart their Nations League campaign.

UEFA Nations League A
Denmark crest
Denmark
DEN
Wales crest
Wales
WAL