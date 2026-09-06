Super Depor 2.0 Super Auba! Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang breaks Bebeto record in Deportivo win

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang proved he belongs in another galaxy after inspiring Deportivo La Coruna to a brilliant victory over Champions League opponents. The veteran striker grabbed a goal and provided two assists as the Galician side announced their return to top-flight prominence.

Aubameyang set up Luismi for the equalizer before setting up Eddahchouri for Deportivo's second goal.

He sealed the performance late in the match, capitalizing on a defensive error to score for the fourth consecutive game since making his debut.



