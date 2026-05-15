‘Team player’ Phil Foden prepared to remain ‘patient’ at Man City amid new contract & summer transfer speculation

Foden recently reached 100 Premier League goal involvements, a milestone capped by two assists in a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace on May 13. He added: “It takes everyone to win titles, on Wednesday I got the opportunity to play, and I was just happy to help the team.

"That’s what it’s about, sticking together and having each other’s backs. Sometimes it happens, everyone’s human. We’ve got fantastic players in the team who are ready to play, [I] just had to remain patient and keep working hard in training.”