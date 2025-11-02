AFP
'I'm in good form!' - Phil Foden delighted with start to life at Man City this season as he insists more is to come from Pep Guardiola's stuttering giants
Foden's mixed bag start to the new season
After struggling with fitness and form in the 2024-25 campaign, Foden has earned back his place in Pep Guardiola's starting lineups in the new season. He has featured in 11 matches across all competitions, which include seven in the Premier League, where he has scored two goals and provided as many assists.
The England international is satisfied with his performance at the start of the season, while claiming that Guardiola's side will only get better as the season progresses. City have won five out of their first nine league games, lost on three occasions and drawn once.
'I’m happy with where we are at'
Speaking to reporters, Foden said: "The season isn’t going to be decided in the first 10 games. I’m happy with where we are at. There is still a lot to improve, but overall, it’s been a positive start."
Foden further spoke about his own performance as he added: "I think I’m in good form and I’ve been playing well. Maybe the goals and assists don’t say that, but I think overall the performances have been pretty good – much better than last season, so I’m happy with that."
Foden's milestone game
Foden, who made his professional debut in the 2017-18 campaign under Guardiola, is all set to play his 200th game for Manchester City. The 25-year-old will reach the milestone if selected to face Bournemouth on Sunday. In the most successful era in the Cityzens' history, Foden played a key role in the club winning six league titles, multiple domestic cup competitions and a Champions League title.
Speaking about Foden's rise through the ranks over the years, Guardiola recently said: "It's an honour for me to see his impact, for the club of his heart, it's a good milestone at his age."
Foden eyeing England return
After regularly featuring for City in the past few months, Foden is now eyeing a comeback to the England national team. The winger has not featured for Thomas Tuchel's side since asking to be left out of the team's squad in June to focus on improving his physical and mental health after a difficult season on and off the pitch.
He was injured for the September camp, and although he returned to form soon after, England boss Tuchel left Foden and a number of other high-profile players, including Jude Bellingham, out of the squad for the October games against Wales and Latvia. The German coach will name his final squad for 2025 next week for the games against Serbia and Albania later this month.
