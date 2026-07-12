Could Pep Guardiola coach the USMNT? Analyzing Mauricio Pochettino, Pellegrino Matarazzo and the star-studded candidates for the 2030 World Cup cycle

In the days after the U.S. Men’s National Team’s World Cup elimination, figures from both the federation and the coaching staff preached patience. Rest and reflection were needed. The hours after a 4-1 loss to Belgium were not the time to decide what came next.
So, even now, a week after the USMNT's World Cup exit, the team may or may not have a coach going forward. Mauricio Pochettino may or may not be back, and U.S. Soccer may or may not be interested in extending their partnership. Again, rest and reflection are needed. After that comes a decision.
The fact is that Pochettino's contract ends this summer. When he signed up to lead this team in 2024, he signed up for this World Cup and nothing more. So, while both sides have discussed an extension, the U.S. are, effectively, without a coach for the moment, and that means that this program can go in any number of directions.
So what could that look like? Who could be the next USMNT head coach? Could it be someone more familiar or another surprise? Here's a look at what the USMNT coaching search could look like, if it does happen at all...