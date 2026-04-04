Pep Guardiola admits he would sanction Rodri sale to Real Madrid after Ballon d'Or winner's comments on return to Spain

Guardiola stood by his long-held policy of allowing players to move on if they no longer wish to remain at the Etihad Stadium. He confirmed that this philosophy applies to every member of his squad, regardless of their status as a cornerstone of the team’s recent success.

"There is not one player I would think that will turn down the chance to play for Real Madrid, I understand completely… he was born in Spain," Guardiola explained in a press conference. When asked if he would maintain his stance of not blocking an exit, he responded: "Absolutely. If one player is not happy, they have to leave. Always I think if he's happy and hopefully he can be happy, but if he's not happy just knock on the door of the sporting director."