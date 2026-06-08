‘Working with Pep Guardiola can make you or break you’ - Rayan Cherki tipped to become another Kevin De Bruyne for Man City after learning from demanding coach

Cherki has long been hailed as one of the most exciting talents in European football, but his move to the Premier League has taken his game to a new level of tactical discipline. Former City full-back Clichy, who worked with Cherki as an assistant to Thierry Henry for the French U-23 team, notes that the 22-year-old had to adapt to the rigorous demands of the elite game after years of being the standout star in every youth category.

Clichy explains that Cherki’s journey at Lyon allowed him to occasionally ignore his defensive duties due to his immense offensive output. However, the transition to Man City required a mental reset to handle all phases of play. "Working with Pep can either make you or break you. It is a simple choice, really - because if you listen and go with what he wants, then, with the quality Rayan has, you have a good chance of becoming great. If, on the other hand, you don't understand what Pep wants, and you don't really want to go his way, you can break that relationship," Clichy said in his BBC column when discussing the youngster's development.