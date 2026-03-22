'The signing of the season' - Pep Guardiola hails Man City star after Carabao Cup win over Arsenal

O'Reilly was the undisputed star of the show, scoring twice in just four second-half minutes to sink the Gunners. The academy graduate, who was deployed in an unfamiliar role, produced a stunning display of ruthless attacking play to deliver Guardiola his fifth League Cup trophy.

The first goal arrived on the hour mark when O'Reilly pounced on a mistake from Kepa Arrizabalaga. Just four minutes later, he met a Matheus Nunes cross to double the lead and leave Arsenal with a mountain to climb. The north London side, who had dominated the opening 15 minutes of the match, had no response to the quickfire double.