Pep Guardiola issues injury update on Erling Haaland after scare in Champions League ahead of Carabao Cup final

The decision to hook Haaland while City were still chasing the game raised eyebrows among pundits, including former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney. While the Norwegian has endured a lean spell by his standards - scoring just four goals in his last 17 appearances - he had looked dangerous against Madrid, recording five shots on target and finding the back of the net in the 41st minute. Rooney felt the talisman should have remained on the pitch to spearhead a potential comeback.

"I would like to have seen him stay on longer and for City to try and score the second goal," the player-turned-pundit said during the Amazon Prime Sport broadcast. "Pep and Haaland knew the tie was over so they chose to rest him." The move ultimately saw Omar Marmoush introduced, but City failed to find the goals required as Vinicius Junior destroyed them with a late strike to seal a 5-1 aggregate scoreline.