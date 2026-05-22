Guardiola rattled the footballing world by officially announcing his summer departure from City, concluding a transformative, trophy-laden 10-year tenure. Seizing upon this monumental administrative shift, newly crowned Saudi champions Al-Nassr launched an ambitious pursuit to lure the tactician to Riyadh. After winning the Saudi Premier League and AFC Champions League Two, coach Jorge Jesus has stepped down, sparking further speculation.

Reports emerged that the club offered a staggering world-record salary package to unite the manager with Ronaldo, forcing Guardiola's long-term representative, Josep Maria Orobitg, to publicly clarify the exact nature of these negotiations.