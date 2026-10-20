Pedri sends cheeky warning to Ferran Torres ahead of blockbuster PSG vs Barcelona clash

Barcelona face one of their most demanding weeks of the season under Hansi Flick, with high-stakes fixtures against European champions Paris Saint-Germain and their domestic rivals looming large. The encounter this midweek will see several familiar faces reunite, including former Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele and current PSG forward Ferran Torres. Pedri shared a light-hearted warning for his compatriot Torres ahead of the game.

"I hope he doesn't have any luck in this match, that he doesn't score. I wish him luck for the rest of the season. I have a very good relationship with him and we talk a lot when we're with the national team," he joked.