Pedri breaks Barcelona record previously held by Lionel Messi after reaching notable milestone

The 23-year-old’s consistency is particularly impressive given he remains the undisputed spine of a midfield that includes other high-profile talents like Gavi. Flick has identified the playmaker as a vital pillar of his system, noting that it is currently unthinkable for the team to manage without his technical brilliance. While Pedri holds the record for now, the rapid rise of Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi suggests his new age-based milestone could eventually be challenged by the club's latest crop of teenagers.