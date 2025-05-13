Paxten Aaronson, Cavan Sullivan, Cole Campbell and Diego Kochen - the top 13 American prospects to watch for Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT

GOAL ranks the top-13 USMNT prospects at or under the age of 21

America is always on the lookout for the next big homegrown soccer talent — and with good reason. The U.S. men’s national team continues to make meaningful strides, and sometimes all it takes is an influx of talent to reach the next level.

Landon Donovan was once that rising star, as were Clint Dempsey, Brian McBride, Tab Ramos, and Steve Cherundolo. Christian Pulisic, who was a highly-touted prospect, continues to defy expectations, and now, with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, a new generation is preparing to make its mark.

So who’s next? Which rising stars could play a role in this World Cup cycle, and which ones should fans be watching closely?

Paxten Aaronson, Jack McGlynn, Cavan Sullivan, Diego Luna, and Diego Kochen headline the list, thanks to their rapid development and growing reputations. Others like Damion Downs, Julian Hall, Noahkai Banks, and Josh Wynder may be less known, but they possess serious upside. In between, there’s Borussia Dortmund’s Cole Campbell, Inter Miami’s Benjamin Cremaschi — Lionel Messi’s young teammate — and Chelsea’s promising duo of Gabriel Slonina and Caleb Wiley, all pushing to take the next step.

GOAL ranks the top 13 American prospects between the ages of 15 and 21 — players on the verge of breaking into the professional spotlight, and possibly, the senior national team.