IPA Sport
Paulo Dybala faces Roma dilemma as Gian Piero Gasperini vetoes travel for Lionel Messi's Argentina farewell
Gasperini blocks transatlantic journey
Roma head coach Gasperini has reportedly refused permission for Dybala and Nahuel Molina to travel to Argentina for Messi's farewell match. The Argentine Football Association invited all 2022 World Cup winners to attend as guests of honour at the Estadio Monumental for the match against Benin on October 6. However, Gasperini is reluctant to let two key players endure gruelling 14-hour intercontinental flights and miss three training sessions.
- AFP
Crucial fixtures trigger travel veto
According to prominent Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Giallorossi hierarchy prioritised squad fitness to defend top spot in Serie A over releasing players merely to sit in the stands.
The publication highlighted the tactician's concerns: "The manager is focused on the away trip to Como and does not want the player to miss three days of training with two intercontinental flights."
The outlet also underlined the star's emotional dilemma: "It is difficult to say no to Leo Messi, especially when the invitation is for a farewell celebration that will bring the whole of Argentina - and beyond - to a standstill for a couple of hours.
"Moreover, Paulo Dybala would truly hate to miss La Pulga's final match in the Albiceleste shirt. However, it is equally difficult to ignore Gasperini's veto regarding an intercontinental journey just five days before Como vs Roma and a week ahead of their Champions League clash against Real Madrid."
Dybala sidelined from international selection
Despite earning 40 caps and featuring 18 times alongside Messi, Dybala has not received a call-up from Lionel Scaloni since September 2024. While team-mates like Matias Soule departed on Albiceleste duty, the 32-year-old forward remains vital for Roma after providing four assists in five outings this season. Gasperini plans to hold direct talks with the playmaker during Tuesday's training session to reach a final decision.
League leaders face challenging test
Roma sit top of Serie A with 13 points from five matches, leading rivals Inter and Lazio on goal difference. Gasperini's side face a demanding examination when they travel to Nico Paz's Como on October 11 following the international break. Just days later, the capital club must maintain complete focus ahead of a blockbuster Champions League showdown against European heavyweights Real Madrid.
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