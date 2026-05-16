Paul Pogba's season ends in misery as midfielder misses Monaco's last game of the season

Pogba will miss Monaco's final Ligue 1 fixture of the 2025-26 season after being ruled out of the squad to face Strasbourg this Sunday. The 33-year-old midfielder, who has struggled to maintain consistent fitness this term, is currently sidelined with a thigh injury, which has proven severe enough to prevent his participation in the season finale.

The French international, who joined Monaco in the summer of 2025 following the completion of his ban for a failed doping test, had managed to feature in three of the club's previous six league outings, showing flashes of the quality that once made him the world's most expensive player. However, this latest physical setback means he finishes the domestic campaign with just six appearances in total, a tally that reflects a difficult period for the World Cup winner as he enters the twilight of his career.