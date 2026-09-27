Man Utd injury crisis deepens as Patrick Dorgu limps off during Denmark's Nations League clash with Wales

Manchester United's difficult start to the campaign has been compounded by fresh injury concerns surrounding Dorgu. The young talent was handed a starting role on the right flank as Denmark hosted Wales in Copenhagen on Monday evening, but his night was cut short in frustrating fashion when he went down requiring medical treatment just 30 minutes into the contest.

The Danish medical staff quickly signaled that the player could not continue, forcing an early substitution. Dorgu was seen limping directly down the tunnel to the dressing room, with Reims attacker Mohamed Daramy coming on to replace him. While the exact nature and severity of the injury are yet to be officially confirmed, Denmark manager Brian Riemer is expected to provide an update to the media once the full-time whistle blows.