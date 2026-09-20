HMB-Media
Enrique fanboy alert! Marseille boss lavishes praise on PSG king Luis before Velodrome derby
Opponents brace for 'real Champions League PSG' in Le Classique
Paris Saint-Germain head to the Stade Vélodrome on Sunday evening to face Olympique de Marseille under conditions heavily stacked in the champions' favour. Opposing head coach Bruno Genesio warned his side that PSG will deploy their ultimate European pedigree for matchday five in Ligue 1.
PSG enter the rivalry clash facing a Marseille squad currently reeling from four consecutive defeats across all competitions.
Despite OM's ongoing slump, PSG know their arch-rivals view this derby as a primary opportunity to salvage their domestic campaign.
- AFP
Genesio professes admiration for PSG boss Enrique
Speaking to reporters ahead of the fixture, Genesio offered a glowing assessment of PSG manager Luis Enrique. The French tactician lauded Enrique's back-to-back European achievements while confessing to being a genuine fan of the Spaniard's press conference personality.
The public endorsement highlights the immense aura PSG continue to project across French football under Enrique's leadership.
"He is one of the best coaches in Europe," Genesio declared. "They don't realise that, even with very good players, managing to win two Champions Leagues in a row is very difficult... I hope he stays as he is, because in press conferences, in particular, he brings me great pleasure."
Wounded rivals seek pride restoration against Parisian machine
PSG face an opponent in total disarray after Marseille supporters voiced intense anger following recent displays. Genesio acknowledged the fan fury while urging his squad to raise their performance level across 90 minutes to compete with PSG's high-octane tempo.
Furthermore, Marseille remain weakened by squad absences, with Geoffrey Kondogbia and Tochukwu Nnadi ruled out.
"On Sunday evening, it will be the real PSG team that we will see, the Champions League one," Genesio admitted. "We have reasons to believe, otherwise there would be no point in taking the pitch. We can raise our level over 90 minutes."
PSG aim to cement rivalry dominance at hostile Velodrome
A victory for PSG at the Stade Vélodrome would further deepen the crisis surrounding their bitterest rivals. Enrique's men look to exploit Marseille's fragile confidence early to assert complete control over the contest.
With three vital points on the line, the French champions aim to validate Genesio's warnings with a commanding away display.
PSG remain determined to maintain their domestic rhythm before the upcoming fixture schedule accelerates.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting