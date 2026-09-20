Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1072313733.jpgHMB-Media
Alvino Hanafi

Enrique fanboy alert! Marseille boss lavishes praise on PSG king Luis before Velodrome derby

Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain
Marseille
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
B. Genesio

Marseille manager Bruno Genesio admitted Paris Saint-Germain will arrive at the Stade Vélodrome in full Champions League mode for Sunday's Le Classique. Genesio showered praise on PSG boss Luis Enrique while acknowledging immense pressure following four consecutive Marseille defeats.

  • Opponents brace for 'real Champions League PSG' in Le Classique

    Paris Saint-Germain head to the Stade Vélodrome on Sunday evening to face Olympique de Marseille under conditions heavily stacked in the champions' favour. Opposing head coach Bruno Genesio warned his side that PSG will deploy their ultimate European pedigree for matchday five in Ligue 1.

    PSG enter the rivalry clash facing a Marseille squad currently reeling from four consecutive defeats across all competitions.

    Despite OM's ongoing slump, PSG know their arch-rivals view this derby as a primary opportunity to salvage their domestic campaign.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE 1-MARSEILLE-PRESSERAFP

    Genesio professes admiration for PSG boss Enrique

    Speaking to reporters ahead of the fixture, Genesio offered a glowing assessment of PSG manager Luis Enrique. The French tactician lauded Enrique's back-to-back European achievements while confessing to being a genuine fan of the Spaniard's press conference personality.

    The public endorsement highlights the immense aura PSG continue to project across French football under Enrique's leadership.

    "He is one of the best coaches in Europe," Genesio declared. "They don't realise that, even with very good players, managing to win two Champions Leagues in a row is very difficult... I hope he stays as he is, because in press conferences, in particular, he brings me great pleasure."


  • Wounded rivals seek pride restoration against Parisian machine

    PSG face an opponent in total disarray after Marseille supporters voiced intense anger following recent displays. Genesio acknowledged the fan fury while urging his squad to raise their performance level across 90 minutes to compete with PSG's high-octane tempo.

    Furthermore, Marseille remain weakened by squad absences, with Geoffrey Kondogbia and Tochukwu Nnadi ruled out.

    "On Sunday evening, it will be the real PSG team that we will see, the Champions League one," Genesio admitted. "We have reasons to believe, otherwise there would be no point in taking the pitch. We can raise our level over 90 minutes."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google

  • PSG aim to cement rivalry dominance at hostile Velodrome

    A victory for PSG at the Stade Vélodrome would further deepen the crisis surrounding their bitterest rivals. Enrique's men look to exploit Marseille's fragile confidence early to assert complete control over the contest.

    With three vital points on the line, the French champions aim to validate Genesio's warnings with a commanding away display.

    PSG remain determined to maintain their domestic rhythm before the upcoming fixture schedule accelerates.

Ligue 1
Marseille crest
Marseille
OM
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG