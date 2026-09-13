'They talked about my family!' – Paris Brunner breaks silence on mysterious goal gesture that sparked furious row

Paris Brunner rescued a point for AS Monaco with a brilliant 71st-minute equaliser in their 1-1 draw against RC Strasbourg at the Stade de la Meinau. Lamine Camara slipped a through ball to the former Borussia Dortmund striker, who curled a magnificent long-range strike into the top corner.

However, the 20-year-old immediately caused outrage by running towards the Strasbourg supporters and making a throat-slitting gesture with his thumb.

The incident overshadowed his fifth goal of the season across all competitions and left him facing potential disciplinary action from Ligue 1 authorities.