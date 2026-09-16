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Alvino Hanafi

Ready for war! Pablo sets sights on Millwall clash after opening Hammers goal account

Millwall vs West Ham United
Pablo
Millwall
West Ham United
Championship

Pablo Felipe set his sights on Saturday's fierce derby against Millwall after scoring his first West Ham United goal in a 3-2 Carabao Cup loss to Fulham. The Brazilian forward urged his team-mates to stay focused as the Championship leaders prepare for a trip to The Den.

  • Pablo opens account despite cup exit

    Pablo Felipe scored his first goal for West Ham United on Tuesday evening, but the milestone was overshadowed by a 3-2 Carabao Cup third-round loss to Fulham. The 22-year-old forward finished from a tight angle on his 22nd appearance to make it 2-2 before Oscar Bobb scored a late winner for the visitors.

    Summer signing Morato had earlier cancelled out Rodrigo Muniz's opener before Cesar Palacios put Fulham back ahead.

    The Hammers must now shift focus back to league duties after four straight EFL Championship victories.

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  • West Ham United v Fulham - Carabao Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport

    Striker reflects on bittersweet milestone

    Speaking post-match, Pablo admitted mixed feelings after breaking his goal drought for the East London club. He expressed relief at finding the net but disappointment at failing to secure progression.

    The Brazilian emphasized that the team's performance against top-flight opposition built strong confidence.

    "I was very anxious to get that first goal, and it’s just a shame we didn’t get the result," Pablo stated. "We’re not going to lower our heads. We have to keep working and fighting so that we come out better in our next game."

  • West Ham set sights on Millwall showdown

    The defeat leaves West Ham with a swift turnaround ahead of Saturday's highly anticipated derby against Millwall at The Den. The fixture marks the first competitive meeting between the rival London clubs since February 2012, when West Ham secured a 2-1 win.

    Sitting four points clear of the chase at the top of the table, West Ham aim to protect their lead.

    Pablo confirmed that the squad fully grasps the significance of the clash to the supporters.

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    Forward pledges total focus for London derby

    Pablo insisted that West Ham will arrive at The Den fully prepared to claim three points. Having joined the club in January, the forward is eager to make his mark in his first taste of the rivalry.

    The Hammers aim to bounce back immediately and maintain their promotion push.

    "I know there’s a big rivalry with Millwall," Pablo added. "We’re going to be 100 per cent focused. We know it’s an important game, so we’re going to do everything we can to get the win."

Championship
Millwall crest
Millwall
MIL
West Ham United crest
West Ham United
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