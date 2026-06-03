Ousmane Dembele's replacement? Bournemouth star Junior Kroupi highlighted by French giants as potential successor to Ballon d'Or star

According to reports from French outlet But! Football Club, PSG have closely monitored Kroupi since his early days at Lorient. The French giants maintained a strong interest in the youngster before Bournemouth capitalised on their excellent relationship with Lorient to secure a swift transfer.

Since moving to the Premier League, the attacker has significantly enhanced his reputation, proving himself as one of France's most exciting prospects. During his final season in Ligue 2, he scored an impressive 22 goals in 30 matches. He has successfully translated that lethal form to England, netting 13 times in 33 appearances for the Cherries at just 20 years old, confirming his enormous potential on a much grander stage.