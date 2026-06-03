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Ousmane Dembele's replacement? Bournemouth star Junior Kroupi highlighted by French giants as potential successor to Ballon d'Or star
Emerging talent catches Parisian eyes
According to reports from French outlet But! Football Club, PSG have closely monitored Kroupi since his early days at Lorient. The French giants maintained a strong interest in the youngster before Bournemouth capitalised on their excellent relationship with Lorient to secure a swift transfer.
Since moving to the Premier League, the attacker has significantly enhanced his reputation, proving himself as one of France's most exciting prospects. During his final season in Ligue 2, he scored an impressive 22 goals in 30 matches. He has successfully translated that lethal form to England, netting 13 times in 33 appearances for the Cherries at just 20 years old, confirming his enormous potential on a much grander stage.
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Versatility makes him an ideal successor
The primary reason behind the Parisian club's intensifying pursuit is the player's remarkable tactical flexibility, which perfectly aligns with Luis Enrique's demanding system. Capable of operating as a central striker or out wide on the flanks, Kroupi provides the exact dynamic profile that the Spanish tactician values highly. This versatility has fuelled growing speculation that he is being groomed to eventually succeed Dembele.
While the established international remains a crucial element of the current project in the French capital, his ongoing physical fragility and precarious health have frequently been topics of internal discussion. Consequently, securing a reliable, multi-functional forward has become a strategic priority to ensure long-term attacking stability for the reigning champions.
Key connections could facilitate a deal
Another significant factor that could tilt the scales in favour of a transfer is the player's representation. For several months, Kroupi has been represented by Moussa Sissoko, an influential agent who already maintains strong, well-established ties with the Paris hierarchy. Sissoko currently manages the interests of several high-profile stars at the club, including Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue, Randal Kolo Muani and Dembele himself.
These positive existing relationships will undoubtedly smoothen any potential negotiations if sporting advisor Luis Campos decides to accelerate efforts to sign the prodigy. Although extracting him from a lucrative English environment will be difficult, the French heavyweights possess both the financial muscle and the compelling sporting arguments necessary to finalise this ambitious acquisition.
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What's next for Kroupi and PSG?
The immediate focus for Kroupi remains his rapid development at Bournemouth. Meanwhile, PSG must carefully weigh their summer options. Although the 29-year-old Dembele scored 20 goals in 40 matches this season, he managed only 2,200 minutes on the pitch due to physical setbacks.
Consequently, the club are highly likely to launch a formal bid for his long-term successor. A successful move would see the sensational forward join one of Europe's elite squads, transforming his incredibly promising career.