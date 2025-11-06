Ousmane Dembele injury leaves Didier Deschamps 'especially sad' but France boss won't 'add fuel to the fire' over PSG dispute

Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Thursday, where the France squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers was announced, Deschamps expressed his sorrow over the fact that Dembele, the reigning Ballon d'Or winner, has been "hit with a string of injuries" after remaining largely injury-free during the 2024-25 season.

"I'm especially sad for Ous. Last season, he was spared from injury, and now he's been hit with a string of injuries," he told reporters. "Not having him with us isn't good. But don't count on me to add fuel to the fire [with PSG]. I'm not interested in controversy. We have one thing in common: his absence isn't good for PSG or for us. I hope he recovers quickly."

He further elaborated on the feud between PSG and the French national team: "I'm not giving lessons. What happens at PSG is their business; I don't have all the information. I wouldn't presume to say anything about any club; they decide, they have the information to decide. Just like us. There have always been exchanges, as is the case here with Ousmane's injury. When tests are done, they are communicated both ways. Of course, the interests of clubs and the interests of national teams aren't the same. But there have always been exchanges regarding the tests and diagnoses. I'm not here to change the medical protocol. The fact that clubs can be given more decision-making power than national teams isn't up to me to decide. I'm not in Luis Enrique's position, just as he's not in mine. From the moment his players are on the pitch, there's a risk. [Achraf] Hakimi and [Nuno] Mendes weren't not at risk, but they got injured."

