'We’ll just cut it in half!' - Ousmane Dembele offers hilarious solution to PSG team-mate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's Ballon d'Or challenge

PSG have decided to adopt a highly collective approach ahead of the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony. The French capital club are refusing to choose between their two standout candidates for the prestigious award.

Instead of creating an internal rivalry, PSG are proudly backing both Kvaratskhelia and Dembele for the ultimate individual honour. The attacking duo have even been participating in joint interviews, using the media spotlight to continuously exchange glowing compliments rather than campaigning against one another.