Ousmane Dembele backs 'best in the world' Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for Ballon d'Or as PSG stars dominate shortlist

PSG are set for a memorable night at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony. The reigning European champions boast a historic ten players on the 30-man shortlist for the prestigious award.

Dembele took home the honour last year, marking a massive milestone for the French giants. Now, the club is heavily tipped to produce another winner after securing a second consecutive Champions League title.

Dembele remains a strong candidate to retain his crown. However, he faces stiff competition from his own dressing room, with Kvaratskhelia emerging as a leading contender following a breathtaking campaign.