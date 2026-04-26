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'Other players give way more' - Habib Beye sends Ethan Nwaneri 'commitment' warning as Marseille boss continues to use Arsenal loanee sparingly
Issues on the training ground
The highly-rated Arsenal academy graduate is currently navigating a challenging developmental loan in Ligue 1. However, his progress has hit a roadblock under Beye. The Marseille boss once again left the England U21 international out of his lineup for the clash against Nice, despite missing several key attacking figures. Beye indicated that Nwaneri’s absence from the starting line-up was a direct result of his performance and application during the week.
- AFP
Beye explains coaching choice
Speaking to L1+, the official streaming platform of Ligue 1, Beye was incredibly candid about his decision to leave the 19-year-old out of his XI. He made it clear that reputation alone would not be enough to secure a starting spot in his side, especially as the season enters its most critical phase.
The former Senegal international said: "He’s a quality player, but he has to give us way more in his day-to-day commitment. Other players gave way more."
An injury-hit squad
What makes Beye's decision even more significant is the context of the Marseille squad. Les Phoceens are currently struggling with a lengthy injury list that includes Hamed Traoré, Igor Paixão, and Amine Gouiri. With so many creative options sidelined, Nwaneri seemed a natural choice to step into the vacuum, yet Beye preferred to look elsewhere.
The coach's willingness to continue benching a player of Nwaneri's pedigree during an injury crisis underscores how seriously he views the issue of training-ground ethics. By choosing others who showed more during the week, Beye is sending a message to the entire dressing room regarding the standards expected at the club.
- AFP
Future of the loan deal
The Arsenal loanee may have to continue in a bit-part role from here until the end of his loan if he cannot satisfy the coaching staff's demands for higher intensity.
Back in London, Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal hierarchy will likely be watching the situation with interest. The Gunners will be hoping Nwaneri can take the feedback on board and finish his spell in France on a high note rather than observing from the sidelines.