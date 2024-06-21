Lionel Messi Argentina 2024 Copa AmericaGetty
Chris Burton

Opposite to Cristiano Ronaldo! Lionel Messi responds to breaking more records at Copa America – with Argentina superstar taking different approach to eternal rival

Lionel MessiCopa AmericaCristiano RonaldoArgentinaArgentina vs CanadaInter Miami CF

Lionel Messi continues to take the opposite approach to Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to breaking records, with more history made at Copa America.

  • CR7 happy to talk up historic achievements
  • Fellow GOAT favours a more humble approach
  • South American chasing down more honours
