Playing at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu against Real Madrid – that’s special for any footballer, but perhaps even a little more so for one in particular. In the mixed zone after the 4–0 win against Union Berlin, Lennart Karl was asked just how much he was looking forward to the upcoming Champions League quarter-final. The reporters present had to smile; Karl himself laughed, paused briefly and then replied: “Very much so, definitely. It’s a cool stadium, of course. I just fancy playing.”
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One question even makes him laugh! Lennart Karl takes a trip down memory lane with FC Bayern – and into the future?
There were naturally plenty of smiles and laughter, because this clash holds a very special significance for the 18-year-old. During a visit to a fan club earlier this year, Karl described Real as “my dream club”, for whom he “definitely” wanted to play “someday”. That was the end of a peaceful Christmas period at FC Bayern. A public outcry followed: how could he possibly say that as an up-and-coming talent at the ‘Mia san mia’ club from Munich!
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"Everyone goes through it": Lennart Karl on his dip in form
Whether it had anything to do with that incident or not, Karl subsequently experienced a slight dip in form following his sensational breakthrough in the autumn. Suddenly, Karl was no longer playing with the same ease and effectiveness. At the end of February, manager Vincent Kompany left him out of the squad for two consecutive matches for the first time that season. “Everyone goes through that,” Karl said.
Partly because there have been more midweek fixtures recently, his playing time has increased again and he has regained his form. In the 4-1 victory in the return leg against Atalanta Bergamo, Karl shone in style for the first time in a long while, recording two points. Against Union, however, he played more weakly again and squandered two golden opportunities. In total, he has eight goals and six assists this season, a sensational tally for a player of his age.
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Lennart Karl named in the German national team squad for the first time
National coach Julian Nagelsmann rewarded his progress with his first call-up to the German national team for the upcoming friendlies against Switzerland and Ghana.
Karl only found out about this a little later. He couldn’t answer the national coach’s call because, as he explained, he was in maths tutoring at the time: “I didn’t answer at first, but I called him back after five minutes.” As Nagelsmann had asked, he didn’t want to “put any pressure on himself” during his first few days with the national team: “I’ll just play my game and hope it goes well so I can be part of the World Cup squad.”
After the international break, FC Bayern first have an away match against SC Freiburg, before facing Real Madrid at the Bernabéu on 7 April. For Karl, this is not only a trip to his dream club – and, provided his career plan works out, possibly his future – but also a journey into the past. At the age of ten, he attended a trial in Madrid, though a move ultimately did not materialise. As for what it was like at the Bernabéu back then, he explained that he "can’t really remember" today.
Lennart Karl: His performance statistics this season
Competition Matches Goals Assists Bundesliga 23 4 4 Champions League 7 4 2 DFB Cup 3 - - Super Cup 1 - -