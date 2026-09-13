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Fearless Makhanya ready for Celtic! Summer signing promises to deliver in derby showdown
Makhanya gears up for first Old Firm clash
Summer signing Olwethu Makhanya is relishing his first taste of Glasgow derby action as Rangers host Celtic in Sunday's Premier Sports Cup quarter-final. Hearts, Hibernian, and ten-man Aberdeen have already booked their semi-final spots at Hampden Park ahead of the clash at Ibrox.
The 22-year-old South African defender arrived from the MLS and quickly established himself in Derek McInnes' starting lineup.
With no away fans permitted following an SPFL ruling, Makhanya aims to use the partisan home crowd to seal a place in the last four.
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Defender relies on self-belief and defensive bond
Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Makhanya revealed total confidence in his ability to perform on the big stage. He praised his budding central defensive partnership alongside Emmanuel Fernandez, which has helped Rangers secure four consecutive victories while conceding just once.
The defender emphasized that strong communication with Fernandez, James Penrice, and Dujon Sterling made his transition to Scottish football seamless.
"Before I even came here, I always felt like I could play at this high level," Makhanya stated. "I wouldn't say I'm surprised because I already had the belief that I would do well. Defensively, there is a very good partnership between me and Fernandez."
Togetherness and mental strength key for derby success
Makhanya pointed to Wednesday's dramatic 1-0 win over St Mirren as proof of the squad's growing mental character and unity. The defender stressed that off-field bonding has built a strong foundation for the team to handle high-pressure moments.
He insisted that every player, including substitutes, must stay unified against Celtic.
"We created chances and kept going until we scored in the last minutes," Makhanya added. "That shows a lot of mentality and character. We just have to try and do our job and deliver because we know the fans are going to be behind us."
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Rangers target Hampden semi-final place
A victory on Sunday would send Rangers into the semi-finals scheduled for late October at Hampden Park. The official draw will take place immediately after the final whistle at Ibrox.
Makhanya remains focused on ignoring external hype and focusing strictly on his defensive duties.
The Light Blues aim to carry their momentum forward and earn a crucial derby win for their supporters.
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