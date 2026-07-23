Getty Images
Oliver Glasner reunites with ex-pupil as Nottingham Forest confirm first signing under new manager
Familiar faces reunite on Trentside
The move sees the Austrian international link up with his compatriot Glasner once again. The pair previously enjoyed a fruitful working relationship during their time at Wolfsburg, where Schlager was a fundamental component of a side that reached the Europa League knockout stages and secured a fourth-place finish in the Bundesliga to qualify for the Champions League.
Speaking to the club's official website upon his unveiling, Schlager expressed his pride in joining the historic outfit. He said: “It is a huge honour to join Nottingham Forest, it is a very traditional club with a big history winning two European Cups under Brian Clough. I wanted a new challenge and to join a club with good players and I am happy to be reunited with Oliver who I know from my time at Wolfsburg. The club has big ambitions and so do I, I want to be back in European competitions, and we have a good chance. It is the best feeling to play internationally during the week, and I want to achieve that. I am very happy and proud to be here, and I want to give my everything for the Club and its supporters.”
- Getty Images Sport
A wealth of European experience
Schlager arrives in Nottingham with an impressive pedigree that spans several of Europe's top competitions. Before his spells with Wolfsburg and Leipzig, he was a key figure at Red Bull Salzburg, helping the Austrian side reach the Europa League semi-finals in 2018. Over the last seven seasons in Germany, he has amassed nearly 200 appearances, including critical experience in the Champions League. His tactical versatility and high-energy style make him a natural fit for the pressing system Glasner is widely known for implementing, having served as vice-captain at Leipzig during the 2025-26 campaign.
Last season, the midfielder remained a consistent performer, featuring 30 times for RB Leipzig before representing Austria in every game during their World Cup campaign, where their run ended in the round of 32 with a defeat against Spain - marking Austria’s first World Cup appearance since 1998. He now holds 55 international caps to his name.
Tactical fit and leadership qualities
Forest's chief football officer George Syrianos spoke highly of the club's new addition, highlighting the specific qualities that made Schlager a priority target. Syrianos explained: "Xaver brings really important qualities and characteristics to the team and he’s a player we’re delighted to be welcoming to Forest. He’s a leader, with years of experience playing at the highest level in Europe, and there is a strong feeling he has all the attributes to make an immediate impact on the team.
"Xaver enjoyed a successful period with Oliver at Wolfsburg, which will help him integrate into the squad and gives him an understanding of the demands that will be set on the players. We’re excited to see him get to work and to welcome him and his family to Nottingham."
- AFP
Building for a brighter future
The midfielder has signed as a free agent following the end of his contract with RB Leipzig. As the first signing under new Forest manager Glasner, Schlager’s arrival sets the tone for the rest of the transfer window, as the club look to bounce back from a disappointing domestic campaign that saw them finish 16th - despite an impressive European run that carried them all the way to the Europa League semi-finals.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting