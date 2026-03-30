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‘F*cking hell, I’m playing in Old Trafford!’ - Joshua Zirkzee reveals iconic Man Utd song still gives him goosebumps despite generating transfer talk
Iconic atmosphere leaves Zirkzee in awe
Zirkzee has delivered a passionate tribute to Old Trafford, describing the unique "aura" of the stadium that continues to leave him in awe after two years at the club. Since his arrival from Bologna, the 24-year-old has experienced the highs of being a debut winner and the lows of managerial instability that has seen him severely lacking in regular minutes, yet his connection to the United faithful remains a primary source of motivation.
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‘Nothing like it on the planet’
Speaking to club media about the matchday experience, Zirkzee struggled to find the words to match the intensity of the environment. “I don’t think there’s anything like it,” the striker explained. “When they start singing 'United Road' before the game, and you’re just like… even if you’re playing a match, you sometimes you just look around and you’re like: ‘f*cking hell, I’m playing in Old Trafford.’ It’s very special, you can just feel it. It’s a hard feeling to explain but it’s just this type of energy, aura that hangs around the stadium with the history, the great players that have been in this club.”
“The only thing I can say is just that I’m really thankful to be in a position to walk out in front of these fans. It’s just incredible, the stadium, the fans. There’s really nothing like this, I think, anywhere on this planet.”
Uncertain future amid Serie A interest
The striker’s public display of affection for the club comes at a complicated time, as reports suggest his stay in England could be cut short. Having struggled for consistent starts in 2026, the Netherlands international is reportedly "discouraged and saddened" by his current bit-part role under the current regime. Indeed, rumours are gathering pace regarding a potential return to Italy, where Juventus and Roma are both thought to be monitoring his situation.
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Life under Michael Carrick
For now, Zirkzee is focused on the immediate future under Michael Carrick. After returning from a minor injury that sidelined him for the manager’s opening fixtures, the striker has been restricted to substitute appearances. However, the club hierarchy is reportedly hesitant to sanction a departure while the squad remains thin on senior attacking options. With the season entering its final stretch, the Dutch international remains determined to help the club finish strongly. Whether this proves to be his final run of games at the Theatre of Dreams remains to be seen, but his latest comments suggest that no matter what happens next, the sound of the Stretford End will stay with him long after his playing days are over.