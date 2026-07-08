Official: Fulham appoint ex-Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa as new manager following Jose Mourinho endorsement

Fulham have acted swiftly to secure their new leading man, confirming that Arbeloa has signed a three-year contract to become the club's head coach. The 43-year-old, who famously patrolled the touchline at the Bernabeu last season, represents a bold statement of intent from the Cottagers as they look to build on the foundations laid over the past five years.

Arbeloa was quick to express his excitement about the move, telling the club's official website: "It is a real honour for me to be embarking on this new stage at Fulham FC, the oldest club in London. I feel a great sense of responsibility and I'm deeply grateful to Mr [Sahid] Khan and Tony Khan for the trust they have placed in me with Fulham in the Premier League.

"I am really looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere at Craven Cottage with Fulham fans and beginning pre-season with the players next week. I am sure we are going to enjoy an incredible journey together. Come on Fulham!"