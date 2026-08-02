Official: Chelsea land Argentina international Valentin Barco in major summer move

Chelsea have strengthened their midfield options with the acquisition of Barco, who makes the move to West London from Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg.

The 21-year-old has committed his long-term future to the Blues, putting pen to paper on a contract until June 2033. This transfer highlights the ongoing synergy within the BlueCo ownership model, as Barco becomes the latest talent to transition between the sister clubs.

The Argentinian international is expected to link up with his new team-mates and manager Xabi Alonso later in the pre-season schedule as Chelsea continue their preparations for the upcoming Premier League season. The club officially announced the news on social media, simply describing the versatile star as our newest addition to the delight of the Stamford Bridge faithful.



