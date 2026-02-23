'Not something I'd recommend!' - Leicester icon Jamie Vardy's 'crazy' pre-match routine confirmed by Ben Chilwell

The anecdote paints a picture of a player who completely disregarded the traditional "marginal gains" philosophy that dominates the modern era. While many top-tier professionals obsess over sleep cycles, hydration levels, and complex diets, Vardy seemingly thrived on a mixture of high-sugar stimulants and late-night socialising. Despite this, his record speaks for itself; the 38-year-old has continued to find the back of the net well into his late thirties, proving that his body can handle a workload that would likely hinder any other professional.

Vardy's longevity is perhaps the most surprising aspect of this revelation. While many players who lead a "rock and roll" lifestyle see their careers fizzle out in their early thirties, the Foxes icon has remained remarkably resilient and relatively injury-free. His ability to produce high-intensity sprints and clinical finishes on a regular basis, despite his self-confessed love for cigarettes and caffeine, continues to baffle observers and former teammates alike. For Vardy, these habits appear to be the mental fuel required to maintain his aggressive, pest-like style of play on the pitch.