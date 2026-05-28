'Not going to change for anything' - Pedri expresses desire to stay at Barcelona for his entire career

Speaking with Televisión Canaria, the midfielder dismissed any talk of a transfer, making it clear that featuring for the Catalan side remains the pinnacle of his ambitions. "Playing for Barça is the best there is. It’s what I dreamed of as a child, and I’m not going to change it now for anything," he stated firmly.

His family’s dedication to the club dates back to his grandfather, who founded a Barcelona supporters’ club (pena), a legacy later continued by his father. Pedri reflected emotionally on this heritage, noting that he watched the team play in the very clubhouse his family managed. "I wish he was still alive and living everything that his grandson is living," Pedri said of his late grandfather. "My father always tells me that if he had seen me play for Barça, he would’ve lived with me, he would go to every game, and he would be the #1 fan. He would’ve loved it. It seems like a movie that just as my grandfather founded the peña, my father continued it, and now they support me from where I watched games as a youngster. It’s a dream come true."