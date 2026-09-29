Norway boss Stale Solbakken FURIOUS over 'lies' regarding Erling Haaland and Man City press conference controversy following 115 charges verdict

Norway's head coach moved quickly to shut down the speculations. Speaking to VG, Solbakken insisted that the Premier League club had zero involvement in the decision to excuse his star striker from the scheduled media appearance.

"I haven’t spoken to anyone at Manchester City about the media since Erling was to move from Dortmund to City," Solbakken said. "That was the last time I spoke to City about the media."

The manager explained that he took the initiative to protect the player entirely on his own, adding that the rumours were entirely false. "It's a lie. It also undermines my integrity," he stated. "I go to great lengths to be honest because this is the people’s national team. I try to give my all and that of the team."

Solbakken revealed the casual nature of the conversation that led to the schedule shift. "This was a decision I made without informing Erling," he noted. "I just said: 'You can let this go. If you want to go, then you go. But for me you are exempt'."



