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Norway boss Stale Solbakken FURIOUS over 'lies' regarding Erling Haaland and Man City press conference controversy following 115 charges verdict
Media duties row
Haaland was originally scheduled to speak to reporters on Saturday ahead of Norway's Nations League fixture against Portugal. However, the striker was unexpectedly pulled from the media session and replaced by team-mates Fredrik Aursnes and Andreas Schjelderup.
The sudden schedule change occurred shortly after a reported ruling concerning Manchester City's alleged financial breaches. This timing sparked intense speculation that City had directly instructed the Norwegian camp to shield their star forward from difficult questions regarding the club's ongoing legal battle.
- AFP
Solbakken slams interference claims
Norway's head coach moved quickly to shut down the speculations. Speaking to VG, Solbakken insisted that the Premier League club had zero involvement in the decision to excuse his star striker from the scheduled media appearance.
"I haven’t spoken to anyone at Manchester City about the media since Erling was to move from Dortmund to City," Solbakken said. "That was the last time I spoke to City about the media."
The manager explained that he took the initiative to protect the player entirely on his own, adding that the rumours were entirely false. "It's a lie. It also undermines my integrity," he stated. "I go to great lengths to be honest because this is the people’s national team. I try to give my all and that of the team."
Solbakken revealed the casual nature of the conversation that led to the schedule shift. "This was a decision I made without informing Erling," he noted. "I just said: 'You can let this go. If you want to go, then you go. But for me you are exempt'."
Haaland remains focused
Despite the off-field noise surrounding his club, Haaland showed no signs of distraction on the pitch. The prolific forward started Sunday's Nations League encounter in Oslo, netting his third goal of the current international break.
However, his individual effort was not enough to secure a positive result, as Norway ultimately suffered a 2-1 defeat to Portugal. Following the final whistle, the striker was spotted deep in conversation with his City team-mate Ruben Dias.
- Bildbyran
Monumental tests ahead
Haaland's national team commitments are far from over in this Nations League campaign. Norway must still prepare for two vital clashes against Wales, alongside a demanding reverse fixture against Portugal.
After those international tests arrive, the striker must quickly switch his attention back to domestic matters. Manchester City face a massive Premier League showdown upon their return, with a daunting trip to Anfield to tackle Liverpool awaiting Enzo Maresca's side.
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