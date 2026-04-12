According to the *Stuttgarter Nachrichten*, Darvich could leave VfB at the end of the current season—at least for now.
Translated by
No place in the first team yet! It seems likely that VfB Stuttgart’s summer signing will be leaving
The report states that a loan move to a second-tier club is a realistic option for the 19-year-old attacker to gain vital match practice. Although it does not name a specific destination, Darvich is likely to find suitors in the 2. Bundesliga.
The 19-year-old moved from FC Barcelona to Stuttgart last summer for around €1 million but has yet to feature for the first team, making only the matchday squad for the second-gameweek fixture against Gladbach. However, he has impressed for the reserve side in the 3. Liga.
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Hoeneß is delighted with Darvish’s progress.
In 24 competitive matches so far, Darvich has scored nine goals and provided three assists, helping to secure the VfB reserves’ place in the third tier for next season. His form has impressed manager Sebastian Hoeneß.
“Noah is doing really well in the second team, and I still believe it will continue to benefit him to play there and get minutes,” the VfB coach said recently at a press conference, adding, “His development is very good. I think we’ll continue to get a lot of enjoyment out of him in the future.”
Hoeneß also left the door open for a future loan move, adding, “It may be that next season we will give him the opportunity to play elsewhere at a higher level.”
Darvich captained the German U17 side to both the European and World Championship titles.
Darvich first attracted wider attention with his performances for Germany’s U17 side in 2023, guiding the young squad to both the European and world titles as captain. Sandwiched between those triumphs, he made the bold move from SC Freiburg to FC Barcelona.
He even featured in friendly matches for the star-studded squad led by Robert Lewandowski. “Barcelona was a great adventure. It was like something out of a film,” Darvich told reporters after his move to VfB, reflecting on his two years with the Catalans. Despite those opportunities, he did not feature in official matches for Barça, and he is still awaiting his competitive debut in Stuttgart.