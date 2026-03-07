Nicolas Jackson's Bayern Munich penalty snub explained in Harry Kane absence as Vincent Kompany jumps to Chelsea loanee's defence

Meanwhile, Jamal Musiala revealed that the decision had been made to appoint him as the penalty taker in Kane's absence, despite Jackson's desire to step up. This was his first penalty goal in the Bundesliga, and his first league goal since April 4, 2025.

"It was either me or Jo [Kimmich]. Nico [Jackson] asked for it, but in the end the decision was that I would take it. It was a responsibility and I'm happy I took the chance," Musiala explained.