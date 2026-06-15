Neymar could sit out ENTIRE World Cup group stage as Brazil's plan for injured forward revealed

Brazil’s medical department and coaching staff have reached a consensus regarding Neymar’s involvement in the opening phase of the World Cup: caution is the only way forward.

Despite the clamour for the superstar to return to the starting line-up, there is currently no indication that he will be risked in the upcoming clash against Haiti in Philadelphia.

As per ESPN, Brazil are determined to avoid a setback that could end his tournament prematurely. Neymar has not trained under Carlo Ancelotti since arriving at Granja Comary on May 27, and the order from the backroom staff is to ensure he does not suffer a regression by returning to intensive drills too soon.