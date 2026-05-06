Revealed: When Neymar will make decision on MLS transfer - with Brazilian superstar seeing Lionel Messi reunion at Inter Miami & move to Cincinnati mooted

Neymar is currently back in his homeland with Santos, but the 34-year-old is widely expected to seek one final major challenge abroad. With MLS becoming a haven for global icons, the Brazilian is heavily tipped to follow the path carved out by his close friends in Florida. However, any definitive announcement regarding his future will have to wait until the dust settles on the international stage.

Journalist Ben Jacobs explained the current situation, noting that fitness and timing remain the biggest hurdles for the former Paris Saint-Germain star. "Cincinnati and Neymar could develop if he stays fit," Jacobs told talkSPORT’s new show 'The S Word'. "Neymar’s not going to make a decision until after the World Cup although he has to make the World Cup squad first."