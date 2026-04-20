VIDEO: 'No human can take it!' - Furious Neymar storms off with fingers in his ears as Santos fans mercilessly jeer Brazil star

The atmosphere at the Vila Belmiro turned toxic on Sunday as fans vented their frustrations following a late collapse against Fluminense. Despite Neymar being a figure of legend at the club, the local faithful did not hold back, subjecting the forward to a chorus of whistles and jeers as the final whistle blew.

Clearly agitated, the veteran was filmed storming down the tunnel with his fingers in his ears to block out the hostility. Shortly after the match, he took to social media to express his disbelief at the fans' harsh reception, writing in social media: “The day has arrived when I have to explain an EAR SCRATCH! Folks, honestly, you’re going way too harsh and crossing the line… It’s just too sad to have to put up with this. No human being can take it.”

While Neymar was crucial to Santos' survival last season, this campaign has proven far more difficult. Despite managing four goals and three assists in nine appearances, his individual efforts haven't masked the team's dismal run of just three wins in 12 league fixtures, leaving the club in 15th place, just one point above the relegation zone currently occupied by rivals Corinthians.