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Next Bruno Fernandes? Morgan Gibbs-White’s special qualities highlighted by ex-Nottingham Forest striker as Man Utd begin to draw up playmaker succession plan
Fernandes yet to sign new contract at Man Utd
Portuguese superstar Fernandes has almost single-handedly carried United through some tough times. He is approaching seven years of loyal service at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’ and showing no sign of slowing down at the age of 32.
He made Premier League history last season when posting 21 assists across a single top-flight campaign and already has a hat-trick to his name this term. His value to the collective cause is impossible to ignore, but no contract extension has been signed as yet.
United remain eager to thrash out fresh terms with their talismanic captain, but are aware that he will move on at some point. A suitable heir to that playmaking crown will need to be found, with Gibbs-White a name that slips off many a tongue.
The 26-year-old Three Lions star grew up supporting the Red Devils. He may find it difficult to turn down an approach from his boyhood heroes, despite often filling the armband at Forest and becoming a fan favourite on the banks of the Trent.
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Would Gibbs-White be a solid replacement for Fernandes?
Asked if he could see MGW following in Fernandes’ footsteps, Cole - speaking in association with Unibet online casino - told GOAL: “Could I? Well, you'd have to speak to the hierarchy at Manchester United for that question.
“I think back in the last season, I thought he was brilliant for Nottingham Forest. I think he could have moved last season as well. He could have gone to Tottenham, and that didn't materialise.
“Ultimately, if you keep getting your head down, you keep putting in performances, I don't think you'll have to worry about what clubs are going to be interested in him. I don't think Nottingham Forest would want to sell him to be brutally honest, because he's such a key component for them.”
How Gibbs-White has raised his game at Forest
Nottingham native Cole ended his career at the City Ground, having previously savoured Treble glory with Manchester United in 1999. He has kept a close eye on Gibbs-White’s development in the East Midlands.
He said of the tricky midfielder coming a long way on the back of his transfer from Wolves to Forest in 2022: “He has done. When you're in that position, you've got to be very creative. I think he is very creative.
“He started to score goals as well towards the back end of last season, which helped keep Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. I think he has those qualities. He always tries to get on the ball, he always tries to create, he's always trying to get into the box and score goals. When you play in that position, that's what you're supposed to be doing.
“Like I said, back end of last season, I thought he played really, really well. Long may it continue for him. Keep getting your head down, keep playing well. I know he was very unlucky, for me personally, not to get in the England squad, the form he had in the back end of last season.”
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Gibbs-White is a talismanic presence at the City Ground
Gibbs-White was overlooked for 2026 World Cup duty by Thomas Tuchel. He has been back among the goals this season, in a new-look Forest team that is working under the guidance of Oliver Glasner.
The Reds boast big ambition, with Greek billionaire owner Evangelos Marinakis at the helm, but whether that is enough to keep a prized asset in Nottingham - especially if calls from Manchester are made - is yet to be determined.
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