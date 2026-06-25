Newcastle United handed boost in search for Anthony Gordon replacement as RB Leipzig lower demand for Bayern Munich target

Beyond his obvious offensive threat, the winger’s notable defensive work rate and willingness to track back heavily appeal to Magpies manager Eddie Howe. The player openly thrives on the tactical freedom permitted in the final third of the pitch.

Reflecting on his individual footballing philosophy, Nusa said: "I love one-on-one situations. It’s what I enjoy most about football – dribbling, having the freedom to create something on the pitch. I try to help them settle in off the pitch. But the most important thing is: always be yourself. Work hard, but never lose the joy."