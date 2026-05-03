Newcastle bosses make decision on Eddie Howe's future after 'acknowledging season has not been good enough'

Newcastle are expected to retain Howe beyond the current season, with the club and ownership aligned on keeping him heading into 2026-27, according to The Athletic.

The 48-year-old remains fully backed by the club hierarchy and is also understood to be keen to stay at St James' Park despite a difficult campaign that has tested the resolve of the Tyneside outfit.

The decision comes after a period of speculation regarding whether the ambitious owners would seek a change in the dugout. However, the internal message from the Magpies' leadership is one of stability, ensuring that Howe has the opportunity to lead the squad through the upcoming summer transfer window and into the new season.



