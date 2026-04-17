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New transfer record? Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac tipped to break the bank again in Wrexham’s bid to reach the Premier League
Hollywood co-owners helping to fund meteoric rise
Hollywood co-owners have continued to bankroll a remarkable sporting project, with big dreams being allowed to form at the Racecourse Ground. They are not having to stump up all of their own cash, with lucrative commercial deals - alongside the award-winning ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary series - allowing historic revenue figures to be generated.
Those money-making exploits are allowing Wrexham to indulge in elaborate recruitment drives. They have embraced that model since welcoming A-list chairmen to the club in 2021. Three successive steps up the EFL ladder have been taken, with National League competition being replaced by the Championship brand of football.
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Why Wrexham break their transfer record again in 2026?
Ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, the Red Dragons invested heavily on the likes of Lewis O’Brien, Callum Doyle, Ben Sheaf and Nathan Broadhead - with the latter becoming their most expensive purchase to date at £10 million ($14m).
That record may only stand for 12 months, with former Football League-star-turned-pundit Don Goodman - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of igaming.com - saying when asked if he expects Reynolds and Mac to dig even deeper into Wrexham’s coffers: “That would be my best guess, because they are ambitious. There's no denying that, and they're not shy in advertising that.
“They are one of the wealthier clubs in terms of FFP, because they generate so much through other avenues, other streams. And the biggest thing of all is the manager, the players, the owners, will have had a season in the Championship to see what it takes, and they'll know better.
“I think their recruitment in the summer will be strong and will be certainly geared to a definite top-six finish next season, if not better than that.”
How much Wrexham will need to spend in the Premier League
Once Wrexham make their way into the top-flight, which is considered to be a matter of time, they are being tipped to join the biggest of spenders by splashing out £50m ($68m), £60m ($80m) or even £70m ($94m) in order to compete with the elite.
Ex-Red Dragons defender Frank Sinclair told GOAL when quizzed on whether such fees will need to be become the norm: “Yeah, they would have to. If they've got any ambition to become a regular stay in the Premier League and not be one of the yo-yo clubs.
“You've seen clubs that have been in the Football League and in the Premier League for hundreds of years that struggle - trying to stay in the league and become yo-yo clubs. I don't think Wrexham would want to be that, even though financially it's very rewarding.
“But my take from the outside of what those owners want to do, they want to be a team that competes in the Premier League as well. And to do that, I'm not sure how much money they'd be actually able to spend because of the financial restrictions. But I'm sure they will spend their money and I'm sure they've got the backing and the support financially to try and compete in the Premier League.”
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Play-off bid: Wrexham still chasing a top-six finish
Wrexham are in danger of falling agonisingly short in their bid to secure a record-extending fourth consecutive promotion. With four games left to be taken in this season, Phil Parkinson’s side sit four points outside the play-off places.
That gap could be bridged, starting in a home date with Stoke on Saturday, but the ultimate end goal will not change even if the Red Dragons see their wings clipped slightly - with ambitious plans still very much in place.