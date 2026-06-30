Netherlands player ratings vs Morocco: Ismael Saibari seals Dutch penalty collapse as Ronald Koeman’s cautious tactics backfire

Ismael Saibari delivered the final blow, burying the decisive spot-kick to send the Atlas Lions through and leave the Oranje facing serious questions after a deeply disappointing World Cup exit.

For long stretches, the Dutch were second-best. Morocco dominated possession, cut through the Netherlands’ defence and created enough chances to take control well before the match ever reached penalties. Azzedine Ounahi had one of the clearest openings of the first half, dragging his shot wide from the right side of the box, while Bart Verbruggen was forced into two excellent saves in quick succession to keep the match scoreless.

The Netherlands’ best defensive moment came in the 60th minute. Achraf Hakimi broke free after a broken Dutch sequence and appeared to be racing through on goal, only for Micky van de Ven to recover brilliantly and take away the chance before the Morocco captain could punish them.

Shortly after, the second-half hydration break appeared to give Koeman’s side a much-needed reset. The Oranje looked calmer when play resumed, and Crysencio Summerville helped trigger the moment that changed the match. His pressure sparked a counterattack, and although he was stopped near the edge of the box, Gakpo followed the play, collected the loose ball and fired past Yassine Bounou to put the Netherlands ahead.

From there, though, the Dutch invited pressure. Virgil van Dijk produced a crucial intervention to deny Saibari in the 80th minute, and for a while, it looked as if the Netherlands might grind out an ugly knockout win despite being outplayed for much of the night.

But the escape never came. Diop rose in stoppage time to head home Morocco’s equalizer, punishing a Dutch side that had dropped deeper and deeper. Extra time brought more anxiety, with Soufiane Rahimi wasting a huge chance after working his way into the box, only for Verbruggen to produce another remarkable close-range save.

The goalkeeper had done almost everything he could, but the shootout exposed the Netherlands’ nerve. Teun Koopmeiners gave Koeman’s side the ideal start, but Justin Kluivert and Quinten Timber both missed badly, while Bounou denied Summerville. Saibari then stepped up after 120 bruising minutes and buried the decisive penalty.

For Morocco, it was another famous World Cup shootout win over a European power. For the Netherlands, it was a brutal collapse and their earliest World Cup exit of the modern era - one that will raise serious questions about Koeman’s approach, his substitutions and why a team with so much attacking talent played so defensively throughout the contest.

GOAL rates the Netherlands from Monterrey Stadium.