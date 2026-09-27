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Khaled Mahmoud

Netherlands player ratings vs Serbia: Mexx Meerdink steals the show as Xavi Hernandez secures first victory

Netherlands
Serbia
UEFA Nations League A
Serbia vs Netherlands
Player ratings

Mexx Meerdink scored twice to hand Xavi Hernandez his first win as Netherlands manager in a competitive 2-1 victory over Serbia. Despite a second-half equaliser from Luka Jovic, the Oranje dominated possession and territory to secure three points in the Nations League.

Netherlands secured a vital 2-1 victory over Serbia at the Stadion Rajko Mitic, marking a significant milestone for head coach Xavi Hernandez. The Oranje dominated the ball, enjoying 67% possession and registering a staggering 25 shots, though they were forced to work hard for the result after an early second-half scare. Mexx Meerdink proved to be the difference-maker, showing composure beyond his years to convert from the penalty spot in the first half and providing the decisive touch later in the game.

Serbia proved to be resilient, particularly after the interval when Luka Jovic found the net just a minute after the restart to cancel out Meerdink's opener. However, the tactical superiority of the Dutch midfield, led by the industrious Joey Veerman, eventually wore down the hosts. The win leaves the Netherlands at the top of Group 2, having shown both the creative flair and the grit required to win away from home in Belgrade.

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Bart Verbruggen - 6/10

    The Brighton shot-stopper had a relatively quiet evening as the Dutch dominated the ball, but he could do little to prevent Jovic's clinical strike immediately after half-time. He finished the match with five saves, providing a solid foundation when Serbia occasionally threatened on the break.

    Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

    The captain was a pillar of composure, directing the backline through Serbia's physical approach. He was instrumental in the team's buildup play, contributing to the 634 total passes completed by the visitors and ensuring the defensive transition remained stable despite the high line.

    Jan Paul van Hecke - 6/10

    A steady performance from the defender, who helped maintain the Dutch stranglehold on the game. He was part of a unit that restricted Serbia to just six shots on target despite the hostile atmosphere in Belgrade.

    Micky van de Ven - 7/10

    His recovery pace was vital in dealing with Serbia's long-ball threats. Van de Ven's ability to cover ground allowed the Dutch full-backs to push high, contributing significantly to the team's 51 clearances as they repelled late Serbian pressure.

    Denzel Dumfries - 6/10

    A typical high-energy performance from the wing-back, who was a constant outlet on the right flank. He was substituted in the 80th minute after a shift that helped pin the Serbian wing-backs deep into their own territory.

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    Midfield

    Joey Veerman - 8/10

    The metronome of the side. Veerman was the primary architect of the Dutch dominance, recycling possession with precision and frequently breaking the lines. His vision was central to the Netherlands generating an xG of 3.46.

    Tijjani Reijnders - 7/10

    Reijnders provided the verticality needed to unsettle the Serbian low block. He operated well in tight spaces before being withdrawn in the 67th minute as Xavi looked to refresh the engine room for the final push.

    Ryan Gravenberch - 7/10

    Continuing his fine form, Gravenberch was excellent at shielding the ball and driving forward from deep. He played a key role in the transition phases before being replaced by Kenneth Taylor midway through the second half.

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    Attack

    Mexx Meerdink - 9/10

    The undisputed man of the match. Meerdink showed ice-cold nerves to slot home a 30th-minute penalty and was in the right place at the right time to restore the lead in the 69th minute. His brace secured the points and underlined his status as a clinical finisher at this level.

    Cody Gakpo - 5/10

    A disappointing night for the Liverpool man, whose evening was cut short by injury in the 17th minute. He had little time to influence the game before being forced off early on.

    Crysencio Summerville - 7/10

    Summerville was a constant menace with his direct running and trickery. While he didn't get on the scoresheet, his movement created the space that Meerdink and others exploited throughout the 90 minutes.

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    Substitutes & Manager

    Ruben van Bommel - 6/10

    Came on very early for the injured Gakpo. He worked hard to integrate into the attack and provided necessary width, though he lacked the final ball to truly punish the Serbian defence.

    Guus Til - 7/10

    A highly effective cameo. Til entered the fray in the 67th minute and provided the assist for Meerdink's winning goal just two minutes later, proving to be a masterstroke of a substitution.

    Kenneth Taylor - 6/10

    Introduced in the 67th minute to shore up the midfield, Taylor kept things simple and ensured the Netherlands didn't lose control after regaining the lead.

    Jurrien Timber - 5/10

    A brief and somewhat erratic appearance. After coming on in the 80th minute, he picked up a yellow card in the 85th minute as the game became increasingly fractious.

    Quinten Timber - N/A

    Came on in the 80th minute to provide fresh legs in the closing stages.

    Xavi Hernandez (Manager) - 8/10

    A tactical triumph for the new boss. His side dominated every statistical category, and his decision to bring on Guus Til paid immediate dividends with the winning goal. Managing the game after Jovic's equaliser showed the mental fortitude he is instilling in this group.

UEFA Nations League A
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Greece
GRE
Netherlands crest
Netherlands
NED
UEFA Nations League A
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Germany
GER
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Serbia
SER