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Adhe Makayasa

Erik ten Hag rules out replacing Ronald Koeman as Netherlands boss to remain in technical director role at Dutch side

Netherlands
E. ten Hag
R. Koeman
World Cup
FC Twente
Eredivisie

Erik ten Hag has officially taken his name out of consideration to become the new Netherlands head coach following Ronald Koeman's departure. The former Manchester United manager insisted he remains completely committed to his current project as technical director at FC Twente, leaving the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) to look elsewhere for a saviour.

  • Ten Hag rejects Oranje vacancy

    The KNVB have been learned they can name out one big-name candidate for the head coach role after Ten Hag completely distanced himself from the national team vacancy. The former United manager firmly insisted that he will not be available to take the national team reins anytime soon. His decision leaves the Netherlands scrambling for a new head coach after Koeman resigned in the wake of Oranje’s disastrous and premature round-of-32 exit at the 2026 World Cup.

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  • FBL-NED-EREDIVISIE-FC TWENTE-PRESSERAFP

    Commitment pledged to Twente

    Speaking from Twente’s training camp in Tegelen, Ten Hag moved swiftly to dismiss the mounting speculation linking him with the national team hot seat. The tactician made it clear that his current boardroom project at club level is a long-term commitment that he deliberately chose to pursue.

    As quoted by AD, Ten Hag stated: "I am not available. I deliberately chose to take this step. I will be fully focused on this for at least the next two years. I am enjoying my time here and want to help the club move forward."

  • Koeman accepts tactical responsibility

    Koeman's departure was hastened by a wave of intense criticism after he abandoned his side's traditional 4-3-3 system for a rigid 5-2-3 formation against Morocco, a tactical blunder that left Frenkie de Jong completely isolated in midfield.

    After crashing out on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time, the 63-year-old chose to step down, offering a poignant parting message to the fans. Koeman explained his decision in a lengthy Instagram post, stating: "We all shared the dream of making history at this World Cup, but we fell short. No one is more disappointed by that than I am. As head coach, the responsibility ultimately rests with me."

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  • FBL-WC-2026-PRESSER-NEDAFP

    KNVB searches for saviour

    The KNVB are now left facing a deep leadership crisis as they attempt to pick up the pieces of a national team reputation left in tatters after their North American nightmare. With Ten Hag out of the running, the Dutch hierarchy must race against time to unearth a tactical visionary capable of restoring the nation's proud attacking philosophy. It represents a monumental task, especially with the next international cycle looming large and public clamour for a total squad overhaul reaching a crescendo.

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