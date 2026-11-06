NCAA confirms men's college soccer's landmark two-semester plan overturned after late revolt by Division I schools

Proponents of the model, led by Maryland's Sasho Cirovski and UNC's Carlos Somoano, thought they had achieved a long-awaited win by having it ratified on Oct. 7. However, the NCAA Division I Cabinet affirmed the motion by a narrower margin than expected - thanks to a shocking 'no' vote from Pitt Athletic Director Allen Greene.

As a result, the motion was open for a rescission vote. Every NCAA Division I institution was entitled to a vote - whether they sponsored soccer or not. And a shock move from skeptical schools, buoyed by support from non-soccer-sponsoring institutions, saw a sure thing overturned at the last minute.

The NCAA confirmed the news in a statement shortly after 5 p.m.'s deadline:

"On Friday, at the conclusion of a procedural 30-day period, two-thirds of Division I member schools rescinded a previously approved rule change that would have moved Division I men’s soccer to a two-semester playing season with the championship occurring in the spring. Proposals adopted with less than a 75 percent majority vote by the Division I Cabinet are subject to the 30-day rescission process. As a result of the rescission, Division I men’s soccer will continue to play its championship season in the fall."

The final vote was 247 votes to 'rescind', narrowly eclipsing the required mark of 241. One hundred and six of those 'rescind' votes came from schools that do not sponsor men's soccer. As of 15 minutes before the deadline, nearly 70 percent of soccer-sponsoring schools voted to rescind.